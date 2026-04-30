Head, Klaasen power SRH to fourth-highest run-chase in IPL history, beat MI by 6 wickets

While Head provided early fireworks racing to 30-ball 76 with eight sixes and four fours, Klaasen produced an equally brutal knock to finish with 65 not out off 30 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

For MI, a string of missed opportunities early on proved costly in their sixth defeat in eight matches.

While he was in his usual element, Head's knock was also littered with lifelines provided by MI.

The first ball of the third over from Trent Boult (1/41) swung away from Head and he threw his hands at it, slicing in the air towards deep point. Naman Dhir did well to get to the ball but it burst through his hands to land beyond the ropes.

In the fifth over, Head went deep in the crease to cut one in the air and despite timing his jump right, the ball brushed Dhir’s fingers.

Dhir was in action again at the boundary ropes over point when he collected the ball in his hands but ended up on the ropes with it, as Head completed a 20-ball half-century.

A pivotal moment had, meanwhile, arrived in the third over’s second ball when one that shaped away from Head off Boult, was collected by Rickelton and none in the MI camp realised there was an edge off the bat.

Head and Abhishek went about their job nonchalantly while smacking almost every bowler around the park.

Wicketless once again, Jasprit Bumrah (0/54) was hit for 14 in his first over, Boult for 18 after 11 in his first, and Will Jacks was clobbered for 19 runs in his first as SRH raced to 62 in four overs.