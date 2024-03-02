Head coach Coyle expects clinical show from Chennaiyin as they await Odisha test

CHENNAI: In an upcoming clash at the Marina Arena, 11th-placed Chennaiyin FC will look to turn the tables and bring smiles back on faces of home fans when it takes on table-toppers Odisha FC at home on Sunday.

While addressing the media on Saturday during a pre-match press conference, Owen Coyle termed Odisha a very good side and asked his men to play to its full potential in order to secure a win.

“There’s no doubt that they’re a very good side. But that being said, we know if we were best, it’s a game we can win. We’re back at home, which is great.

With only four wins in 16 games. Coyle expressed optimism, saying, "This club has been successful in the past, and steps will be taken to get back to that quickly. But for the short term, we have four games at home, two away, and we are capable of winning all those games."

Chennaiyin FC holds the least productive record in the league regarding conversion of chances. Coyle acknowledged this, saying, "We have improved performance-wise, but what we have to do is be clinical because we create big chances in every game."

Lobera's Odisha FC has been unbeaten in the league since October. Chennaiyin has won only three encounters against Odisha, whereas Odisha boasts eight victories over Chennaiyin. For Chennaiyin, the upcoming six matches are must-wins to secure a spot in the top six. They face the challenge of defeating the strong Odisha side to keep their playoff hopes alive.