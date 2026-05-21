‘He will recover 100 per cent’: Nadal backs Alcaraz to return stronger after wrist injury setback

Alcaraz recently confirmed that he would miss both Queen’s Club and the Wimbledon Championships, as he continues rehabilitation from the injury, extending a frustrating spell on the sidelines that has already forced him out of major tournaments this season.

Speaking on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Nadal acknowledged the emotional toll such setbacks can have on a player at the peak of his career, especially after missing consecutive Grand Slams and key ATP Masters events. “For Carlos, he’s feeling that he lost two Grand Slams, a couple of Masters 1000s, it’s a tough moment,” the 22-time Grand Slam champion said.