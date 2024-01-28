"He has never been to the NCA in his career": Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli

NEW DELHI: India skipper Rohit Sharma showered praises on Virat Kohli and said that the youngsters in the squad have a lot to learn from him since the former India captain has "never been to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in his career".

While speaking to Jio Cinema, the India opener set Kohli as an example to the young members of the squad since the 35-year-old is always hungry to play for the national team despite achieving a lot in his international career.

"Virat Kohli has never been to NCA in his entire career. I would say that all the younger players should look up to the passion that he has. Leave alone how he plays the cover drive, flick, cut but first things first you have to understand what is the quality of the players that makes him where he is today," Rohit said.

The 36-year-old further added that he has watched Kohli a lot and added that he is always there for the team.

"I have watched Kohli enough. He can easily be satisfied with what he has achieved. He can say that I will take it easy in these 2-3 series, I will come later, but he is always there for the team. That mindset of being hungry and not complacent cannot be taught. You have to learn that from by looking at the others. It has to come from within. I cannot teach you that," he added.

In the end, the Mumbai-born cricketer set Kohli's passion and work ethic as an example for the youngsters to follow on.

"That is the first thing that I would say rather than looking at Virat Kohli or others technically. You have to stay hungry all the time, bring passion and pride to everything, being out there in the sun, playing for the team and getting the job done. This is what I want to the guys to have first," Rohit concluded.