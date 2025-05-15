He can't go to the field and not give 100 percent: Hussain explores factors behind Kohli retirement

LONDON: Virat Kohli's monumental contribution to Test cricket goes beyond numbers and his unrelenting spirit to not settle for anything "normal" may have prompted his decision to retire, said former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Kohli retired from the five-day game on Monday ahead of the five-match series in England beginning on June 20. The 36-year-old was not the only the biggest promoter of Test cricket but also ended as India's most successful Test captain.

"He is the ultimate winner, he sees the end goal as a win, and he is desperate for that," Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

"Everything for Kohli is about winning. Why do you think he's so good in run chases? He can't go on the field and not be a hundred per cent, he can't ever go: 'I'll just do my best today.

"That may have formed part of his retirement decision, he doesn't want to be a normal cricketer, just doing a little bit here and there. He made India into the force they are today."

Kohli amassed 9230 runs in 123 Tests to end as India's fourth highest leading scorer. However his performance dipped in the last five years, reducing his average to 46.9 from the high 50s witnessed at the peak of his career.

"I have been a massive Virat Kohli fan over the last 14 years - his stats speak for themselves - but he was so much more than that. It was his aura, swagger, and passion. We know Indian cricket fans, and the game means so much to them," said Hussain.

"They want their captain to show them what it means to the team, and no one embodied that passion for cricket in India more than Kohli. He was an unbelievable player.

"He took India to No 1 in the world, and they stayed there for about 42 months. He completely changed the way they play cricket. Whoever takes on that mantle has got something to live up to," added Hussain.

On the same podcast, another former England captain Michael Atherton said Kohli's retirement has left a huge void to fill in the Indian team.

Shubman Gill is being tipped to take over captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who retired last week. With R Ashwin retiring midway in the series Australia, the Indian team finds itself in the middle of a huge transition phase.

"We're not sure who is going to take his place at No 4 yet, and you kind of pity the person who has to follow because you've just had about 15 years of Kohli and before that, it was Sachin Tendulkar," said Atherton.

"You couldn't take your eyes off Kohli, that's what I always felt like watching him.

"It was noticeable to me that in his retirement statement, he referenced the challenges that Test cricket had given him. I loved watching him play every day of his 123 Tests. He put his heart and soul into Test cricket, and that energy and passion never seemed to dim," he added.