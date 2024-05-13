HCL Squash National doubles championship coming back to Chennai after 17 years

CHENNAI: The Squash National doubles championship is returning after 17 years, with the winners getting a chance to represent the country at the Asian Squash Doubles Championship tournament in Johor, Malaysia from July 4th to 7th.

The doubles championship is the first tournament under the Squash Podium Program and will be played at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai from May 13th to 15th. National singles champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will be seen competing against Pooja Arthi and Rathika S.

Hangzhou Asian Games Gold Medallist Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Joshna Chinappa will also compete in the mixed doubles category.

Additionally, six international PSA challenger tournaments will be organised in new cities including Indore and Kolkata. These tournaments aim to help junior and senior players increase their world rankings.