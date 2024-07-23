HCL launches Sports for Change initiative in Chennai's SSN College

CHENNAI: HCL Foundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, hosted the Sports for Change (SFC) National Finals 2024 at Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Sports for Change initiative aims to promote sports as an integral part of holistic education and nurture young talent from underserved communities. This year, over 15,000 children from government schools, regular sports programs and communities have participated in the competition, with 800+ talented athletes advancing to the National Finals.

“At HCLFoundation, we believe in the transformative power of sports to uplift and empower young minds. The Sports for Change initiative reflects our dedication to nurturing talent from all walks of life, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to excel. As we celebrate the 6th Edition of the National Finals, we are inspired by the determination and spirit of these young athletes, who embody the promise of a brighter future through their passion for sports,” said Dr Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.

The athletes supported by HCLFoundation under Sports for Change initiative have brought laurels to the country, not just at national but international level. Raj Kumari won Bronze in Women’s Para Powerlifting at 4th Para Asian Games while Akshaya NS & Divya V were a part of the Rugby team which bagged silver at the Asian Rugby U18 Sevens Championship 2023.

The National Finals will feature participants from 12 states and two Union Territories across 40+ districts. These young athletes have been identified through rigorous training, screening camps and intense qualifiers at district, state and zonal levels. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka emerged as champions in the North and South Zone qualifiers, respectively. The event will provide a platform for these budding sports champions to showcase their skills and compete for the SFC Champions 2024 title.