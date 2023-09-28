Having a proper fitness regime is important: Smriti

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s team made history at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou by claiming a gold medal in their inaugural outing. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to secure the top spot on the podium.

Before the team’s heroics at the Asian Games, they had played their last competitive match in the month of July. Match fitness and one of the concerns at the ongoing Asian Games is the number of days between match days.

“Staying fit is a priority, especially when you are on tour, and the rigorous schedule puts you on the field day in and day out.” On that note, in an interview organized by Red Bull on behalf of its athlete Smriti Mandhana, who scored an important 46 runs in the final, emphasized the importance of having a sound mind.

“I always do guided meditation before a match, I cannot sit in one place so that’s the reason I opt for guided meditation. I also practice yoga a bit,” she says.

When discussing the number of games she has played and her participation in the Asian Games, she explains,“I follow a fitness regimen that includes cardio and strength training daily during the pre-season. This routine typically spans five days a week, and for the remaining two days, I typically engage in swimming and recovery exercises,” she replied.

Earlier this week, the Indian women’s team helped India in securing its second gold medal. When asked about how she would describe the moment, she expressed, “This is really special. I remember watching Neeraj Chopra win the gold medal on TV. The other day, when the National Anthem played for us and the flag was hoisted, it brought tears to my eyes. It was a truly remarkable moment. Personally, I’m overjoyed that we could make a meaningful contribution to the country’s medal tally.”

“The current formats of the game are demanding, and require you to maintain your fitness to perform at your best. Personally, I focus more on improving my endurance, as I consider it to be my weak point. I’ve been playing the game for many years now, and I’ve been able to recognize this weakness. As a result, I try to schedule my routines accordingly,” she adds.

On a lighter note, she adds, “I love my strength training routine a little too much. I could probably do that all week!”

The women’s cricket team returned to Mumbai on Wednesday after a successful Asiad campaign and was welcomed by fans and family members.