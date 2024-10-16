Haven't set a deadline regarding my future; I want to enjoy it all: Messi

BUENOS AIRES: After scoring his 10th international hat-trick for Argentina on Tuesday night in a 6-0 thrashing over Bolivia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Lionel Messi said that he feels like a kid whenever he plays for the national team, adding that he has not set a deadline regarding his future.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner recorded two assists in addition of his hat-trick in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying win over Bolivia.

"It's great to come here, to feel the affection of the people, I'm moved by the way they shout my name. We all enjoy the connection with the people and we love playing in Argentina. We're happy about the win," said Messi after the game.

"I haven't set a date or deadline regarding my future, I just want to enjoy it all. I'm more excited than ever to be here and feel the affection of the people, because I know that these could be the last games. I hope I achieve my goals to end the year well at the club and then enjoy each day step by step," he added.

The 37-year-old also became Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 112 goals in 189 matches. His first goal in the senior team was in a friendly against Croatia in the Swiss city of Basel on March 1, 2006.

More than half of his goals for the national team were official (34 in World Cup qualification, 17 in Copa América and 13 in the World Cup) and Argentina was the country where he scored the most goals (34), according to Argentina football website.

"This is what motivates me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I'm here I feel like a kid because I feel comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can continue to perform as I intend, we'll continue to enjoy it," said the Argentine captain.