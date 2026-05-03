Haven't seen anyone else like him: Ashwin hails Dhoni''s keeping to spinners

Having shared a long association in the Indian team and at Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin recalled how Dhoni's glovework and clarity of thought stood out beyond his celebrated leadership.

"His glovework has always amazed me. People talk a lot about his captaincy, and rightly so, the titles speak for themselves," Ashwin said on JioStar’s ‘The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience'.

"But for me, two things stand out -- one, how good a middle-order batter he was, someone who could take the game deep and finish it.

“And the second is his keeping against spinners. I haven’t seen anyone else like him.”