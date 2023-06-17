'Have enough depth in team, hope to get best out of young Dragons squad'

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons captain Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful of getting the best out of the young squad in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. Dindigul began its campaign on a positive note with a six-wicket victory over Ba11sy Trichy in Coimbatore recently. “I have a good side, so I genuinely think that I can get the best out of the players,” said Ashwin, who flew from London to Coimbatore just a day after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. “Shivam Singh and Suboth Bhati are exciting and bring different facets to the game. One (Shivam) is a very experienced opener, he is playing for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. Another (Suboth) covers the death bowling for us,” added Ashwin. “Our side is also made up of some experienced Tamil Nadu players like Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith and P Saravana Kumar. It may not look like your B Sai Sudharsans, Baba Aparajiths or whatever it is. But I think that we have got enough depth in the team.”