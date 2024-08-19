Hathurusingha wants to complete coaching contract with Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is still interested in completing his contract with the men’s national cricket team to 2025 despite the recent political turmoil in the country.

There is a strong possibility of a major shakeup in the Bangladesh Cricket Board after the turmoil.

“I have signed a contract till whatever the date and I’m looking forward to serve that term,” the 55-year-old Hathurusingha told reporters in Rawalpindi on Monday.

“If the board (is) changed and the new people want to make a change, I’m OK with that. (If) they want me to continue, if they’re happy with me, I’m happy with that.”

He also said his “thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones.”

Hathurusingha is preparing his team for the opening game of a two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.