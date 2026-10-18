Hat-trick win for Madurai boys; Virudhunagar girls win inaugural title

CHENNAI: Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai secured a hat-trick win at the 4th MCC-Murugappa Tamil Nadu U-17 Boys Schools Hockey Tournament 2026. In the final match against St. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Chennai they scored 7- 4 to one up their opponents, beating them at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium today.
Marking a historic milestone was the debut of the inaugural U-17 Girls' Inter-Schools Hockey Tournament, featuring four teams representing Karnambut, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Erode. Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar emerged as the winners of the category, defeating St. Joseph's Girls School Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai with a score of 6 - 0.
“MCC, as we all know, has been at the forefront of supporting sport in Chennai, staying true to our motto that sport is a way of life. I would like to thank the Murugappa Group for its continued support of this tournament, and particularly for this initiative for school students, who are our future champions. My congratulations to the winners and runners-up of today’s schools’ tournament, and to every team that participated with such enthusiasm and sporting spirit,” MCC’s president Karthik Rajasekhar said.
This year’s boys tournament featured eight teams with four teams from Chennai and four teams from other districts in Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Hosur, Karnambut and Tirunelveli. The league matches were held on October 14 and 15, with the semi-finals and finals taking place on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
Men
Best Forward: Robert Stanly from MN Abdur Rahman Higher Secondary School
Best Goalkeeper: Abisheck A from Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School
Most Promising Player: Kalaiarasan P from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School
Player of the Match: Viyash Seiva Pandian from Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai
Women
Best Forward: Swathi G from Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar
Best Goalkeeper: Ranjini C from Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School
Most Promising Player: T K Moanamozhi from Vellore Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Karnambat
Player of the Match: Yokitha R from St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai