Hat-trick win for Madurai boys; Virudhunagar girls win inaugural title

Marking a historic milestone was the debut of the inaugural U-17 Girls' Inter-Schools Hockey Tournament, featuring four teams representing Karnambut, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, and Erode. Kshatriya Girls Higher Secondary School, Virudhunagar emerged as the winners of the category, defeating St. Joseph's Girls School Higher Secondary School, Pudukottai with a score of 6 - 0.

“MCC, as we all know, has been at the forefront of supporting sport in Chennai, staying true to our motto that sport is a way of life. I would like to thank the Murugappa Group for its continued support of this tournament, and particularly for this initiative for school students, who are our future champions. My congratulations to the winners and runners-up of today’s schools’ tournament, and to every team that participated with such enthusiasm and sporting spirit,” MCC’s president Karthik Rajasekhar said.