Hat-trick hero Saka stars in England’s 7-0 rout of North Macedonia

MANCHESTER: Bukayo Saka netted a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of North Macedonia at Old Trafford here on Monday as England tightened its grip atop Group C in the Euro 2024 qualifying with its fourth consecutive victory.

In a match that the home team dominated as predicted, captain Harry Kane, with his 57th and 58th goals for the country, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips also scored. “This is a feeling I cannot really put into words. There is nothing I can say to describe it. I am just so happy,” hat-trick hero Saka told Channel 4.

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed that Saka’s tremendous performance had come despite a nagging Achilles injury. “He has had it for a few weeks. It is an injury that just needs managing… when you have had one of the best nights of your life, it is a reminder that it is worth going through these things,” said Southgate in a news conference.

Saka’s first goal in the 38th minute was an angled shot into the top corner. His second goal just after the break came when he chested the ball down and struck a left-footed volley. Saka completed his treble in the 51st minute after running on to a through ball from Kane and was then swamped by joyous teammates.

England looks set for next year’s tournament proper after amassing a perfect 12 points, having also beaten Ukraine, Italy and Malta.

Mbappe sets new record

France striker Kylian Mbappe scored to achieve another milestone as his team maintained its perfect record in Group B with a 1-0 victory over Greece, which finished the match with 10 men after a sending off in Paris on Monday.

Mbappe netted a second-half penalty-kick to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

The result left France top with 12 points from four matches, six points ahead of the second-placed Greece, which had central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off in the 69th minute.

RESULTS:Group C: England 7 (H Kane 29 & 73(P), B Saka 38, 47 & 51, M Rashford 45, K Phillips 64) bt North Macedonia 0. Group B: France 1 (K Mbappe 55(P)) bt Greece 0