Hat-trick hero Sai Kishore seals seven points for Tamil Nadu

The platform, however, was well set earlier on day two when Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored a sublime 279-ball 136, taking Tamil Nadu to 313. Uttarakhand, who began day three on 9/1, had its hopes pinned on Dega Nischal and Kunal Chandela. However, those hopes were put to rest when Ajith Ram sent Nischal back to the pavilion. An over later, the left-arm spinner trapped Chandela right in front, as Uttarakhand went from 39/1 to 42/3, tilting the game in the hosts’ favour.

Kishore then joined the party, cleaning up Jagadeesha Suchith down the leg side. Avneesh Sudha, who scored a fifty in the first innings didn’t last too long after, as Ajith Ram picked up his third wicket. Just overs after lunch, the Tamil Nadu skipper ran through the opponents, including a hat-trick, where he removed Lakshya Raichandani (18), Saurabh Rawat (0) and Aditya Rawat (0).

“I didn't bowl with the intention of taking a hat-trick; I was just focusing on doing my job. When you stay honest with yourself and put in the hard work, God rewards you with these moments,” Kishore told journalists after the game.