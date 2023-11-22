Hashini’s ton helps TN thrash Bihar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu cruised to a 346-run win over Bihar in the third round of the Group D of the BCCI U-15 Women’s 35 overs one-day tournament at Sultanpur in Haryana on Tuesday.









TN opener K Hashini slammed her maiden ton 110 (80b, 21x4) to help her team post a mammoth 373 for seven. Skipper Nandhana Sridharan contributed 64 (38b, 12x4), while MU Poojashrini scored an unbeaten 67 (47b, 13x4). Hashini and Nandhana added 139 in 76 balls for fourth wicket. In reply, TN bowlers skittled out Bihar for 27 with Nandhana taking four wickets for six runs and leg-spinner K Myinthra scalping three for five.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 373/7 in 35 overs (K Hashini 110, Nandhana Sridharan 64, MU Poojashrini 67*) bt Bihar 27 in 13.1 overs (Nandhana Sridharan 4/6, K Myinthra 3/5)