Hashim Amla turns 41: The astonishing numbers of former South African run-machine

NEW DELHI: The former South African batter Hashim Amla turned 41 on Sunday. On this occasion, let us look at statistics and records of this Proteas run-machine, who dominated all formats of the game and was a core of Proteas' 'Golden Era'

Test career Hashim played 124 Tests for Proteas from 2004–2019. He scored 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64, with 28 centuries and 41 fifties. His best score was 311*. He is the second-highest run-scorer for Proteas, with Jacques Kallis (13206 runs in 165 Tests) at the top.

ODI career In 181 ODIs for the Proteas, Amla made 8,113 runs at an average of 49.46, scoring 27 centuries and 39 fifties in 178 innings. His best score was 159. He is the third-highest run-getter for Proteas, with Jacques Kallis (11,550 runs in 323 ODIs) at the top.

T20I career In 44 T20Is for Proteas, Amla scored 1,277 runs at an average of 33.60, with a strike rate of over 132. He made eight half-centuries, with the career-best of 97*.

First South African to hit a triple ton in Tests Against England at The Oval in 2012, Amla smashed 311* in 529 balls with 35 balls, scoring his country's first-ever triple ton in Tests.