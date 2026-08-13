Hasan takes 6-55 as Australia dismissed for 198 by Bangladesh to start test series

And just to show the flurry of wickets wasn't entirely down to the conditions, Bangladesh's top-order batters combined to reach 96-1 at stumps and cut the first-innings deficit to 102.

“Excited to play in Australia,” Hasan said of Bangladesh's first test match in Australia since 2003. “To get the opportunity to play in these conditions as well ... I just tried to maintain the process and just follow what the captain was saying.”

He stuck to the script with a consistent line and length, striking in his sixth and seventh overs to remove openers Jake Weatherald (23) and Travis Head (22) after Australia won the toss and raced to 45 without loss on a green-tinged pitch.

From there, Hasan and fellow pacemen Taskin Ahmed (2-55) and Ebadot Hossain (2-39) dominated the first two sessions, bowling with discipline to exploit the conditions and get on top of a batting lineup that was held together primarily by Steve Smith's defiant 71.

Smith was the next-to-last wicket to fall, advancing at Hasan and top-edging a high catch to wicketkeeper Litton Das and ending an innings that contained seven boundaries and a six.