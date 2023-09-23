Hasan returns as Pakistan names 15-member squad

LAHORE: Young pacer Naseem Shah was on Friday ruled out of the ODI World Cup due to a shoulder injury as Pakistan named its final 15-member squad for the showpiece beginning next month.

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said experienced medium pacer Hasan Ali has been recalled because of the injury to Naseem.

Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during the match against India in the Asia Cup.

He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months. Inzamam also announced three travelling reserves -- wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan for the World Cup who would be considered if there were any injuries in the squad.

“I have not tried to tinker or make too many changes in the squad because this is a World Cup and we have to remember these same players have been playing together for a while now. We have opted for continuity in the team,” Inzamam said in Lahore on Friday.

PAKISTAN WORLD CUP SQUAD: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Osama Mir. Travelling Reserves: Muhammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan