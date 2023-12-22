"Has been a challenge": Philip Salt following five-match T20I series loss against West Indies

TAROUBA: England opener Philip Salt accepted that it was a challenge in the five-match T20I series against West Indies which England lost.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Salt showered praise on Shai Hope and said that he played well against the visitors. He also accepted that they had a long time to set up in Trinidad.

Talking about the pitch, he added that it was a different wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium and the conditions were different under the the floodlights.

"Disappointing to have come out on the wrong side. Shai played really well. We took it as deep as we could. We have had a long time around this set-up. Have learnt from Jos. Has been a challenge. When we batted first, it was a different wicket and was different when the floodlights came on. You always have more time than you think I suppose," Salt said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss, West Indies asked England to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium.

English opener Philip Salt (38 runs from 22 balls) failed to continue his remarkable form but still smashed 5 fours and 1 six. Liam Livingstone (28 runs from 29 balls) and Moeen Ali (23 balls from 21 balls) also tried to boost the visitors' run rate. But the English side did not fare too well against the West Indies bowling attack and could only score 132/10 in 19.3 overs.

Gudakesh Motie led the home side's bowling attack and bagged three wickets in his four-over spell. After two disappointing matches, the Caribbean bowlers prevailed in the fifth T20I match.

In the run chase, West Indies opener Johnson Charles (27 runs from 22 balls) started well to set the tone of the game. Later, Hope (43* runs from 43 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (30 runs from 24 balls) made a crucial partnership to chase the target. Hope stayed on the crease till the last moment and ended the game by smashing a six-over deep cover.

Reece Topley and Adil Rashid took two wickets each in their respective spells. After scoring two consecutive centuries, Philip Salt was named the 'Player of the Series'.