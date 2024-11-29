Haryana Steelers outclasses Tamil Thalaivas with all-round display

NOIDA: In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 encounter, Haryana Steelers showcased its championship pedigree with a commanding 42-30 victory over Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Steelers’ clinical performance demonstrated why it currently sits at the top of the league table, led by standout players Shivam Patare and Vinay, as they left the Thalaivas struggling to keep pace throughout the match.

The Steelers led the charge from the get-go as Patare and Vinay put early pressure on the Thalaivas. In their defence, Rahul Sethpal and Naveen were on top of things, as they displayed remarkable composure and sharpness to keep the Thalaivas’ raiders Sachin Tanwar and Moein Shafagi quiet throughout the first half.

As the first half went on, Patare and Vinay contributed steadily with raids, coupled with Shadloui’s imposing presence as the Thalaivas failed to reach the same level. Struggling to find its rhythm, the Thalaivas majorly relied on Nitesh Kumar’s defensive brilliance. His three tackle points eclipsed Sachin’s poor performance, as he registered zero points in seven raids, with the score reading 13-10 at the end of the first half.

Despite closing the gap in the first half, the Thalaivas were unable to maintain the momentum as the Steelers slowly and steadily took advantage. Sachin Tanwar was tackled by Vinay in a Do-Or-Die raid, while Patare continued his form to complete 200 Raid Points in the PKL. This was followed by a Super Raid that saw Vinay join the 100-point club in PKL season 11, and soon after, Rahul Sethpal’s tackle inflicted the first ALL OUT of the match on the Thalaivas.

After the ALL OUT, the Thalaivas failed to bounce back. Rahul Sethpal completed a well-earned High 5, as the Steelers took a lead that was eventually unassailable. In what was an all-round performance by the table-topper, Vinay finished with nine points, while Naveen and Patare bagged five and six points respectively. For the Thalaivas, Moein Shafagi’s Super 10 went in vain as his team suffered a 12-point loss.