Haryana coach Manpreet all praise for Jaideep ahead of semis

HYDERABAD: Patna Pirates booked its spot in the last four stage after a thrilling 37-35 victory over Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1 on Monday. The Pirates will be up against Puneri Paltan in semi-final 1. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers entered the Pro Kabaddi League semi-finals for the first time after defeating Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 in Hyderabad on Monday. The Steelers will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in semi-Final 2. The PKL Season 10 semis will take place at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex on Wednesday.

When asked about their preparations for their match against Puneri, the Pirates head coach Narender Kumar Redhu said, “We’ll devise a robust plan for Puneri Paltan. They have good raiding and defense units. We played well against them at our home ground and we tied that game. We are hoping to play a good match in the semis.”

Puneri confirmed its semi-final spot after finishing at the top of the table in the league stage. Speaking about its semi-final match, the Pune side’s head coach BC Ramesh said, “There’s a lot of pressure in semi-final matches. Every team wants to win. We have never won the Pro Kabaddi league and we are hoping to make history this season.”

Speaking about their victory in Eliminator 2, Haryana head coach Manpreet Singh said, “I am really happy that we have made it to the semi-finals. Jaideep is the Virender Sehwag of our team. If Jaideep plays well then it becomes very easy for Haryana Steelers to win games. Our match against Jaipur is going to be a good contest. They are an experienced side. We are very motivated to win the semi-final.”

Meanwhile, Jaipur also booked its place in the semis after finishing second on the points table. When asked about the team’s consistency since Season 9, head coach Sanjeev Baliyan said, “We have experienced and young players in our team. Sunil is a very good captain and that’s why he knows how to guide the youngsters and run the team on the mat. We retained our core team from Season 9. The team has continued to put up good performances and that’s why we are in the semis.”