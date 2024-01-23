Haryana clean sweeps boys and girls Kabaddi gold

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu women’s Kabaddi team went down 33-40 to defending champions Haryana in the final of the women’s Kabaddi match here in Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Nonetheless, it was a performance that the Tamil Nadu girls’ can be proud of, as they dominated the entirety of the first half but fell short of their final mark. It was a slow start from Haryana in the first half, and Tamil Nadu’s T Soundharya was in the thick of things, bagging bonus points from raids early on, and it is safe to say she stood out for Tamil Nadu in the final.

Just like the opening match, Haryana’s physical prowess was something Tamil Nadu couldn’t match with. “It was unpredictable today. The final was completely different from the opening match. Against Himachal, my girls’ (Tamil Nadu) were calm and composed and played according to my call. Today (Monday), the pressure got better off them; they let their emotions get the better off them sometimes,” said TN’s head coach, Kavitha Selvaraj, speaking to DT Next.

The first half was a closely fought contest, and TN’s R Karthika and Kathija Bevi kept ticking the scores for TN as the half ended on level terms at 17-17.

Things looked promising for Tamil Nadu, but the visitors pulled back in the second half with Sakshi giving Haryana the lead for the first time in the game, and there was no stopping them thereafter as the game ended 33-40 and Haryana won the gold medal.

The Tamil Nadu Kabaddi boys’ team shared the bronze medal with Maharashtra.

TN bags medals in multiple cycling disciplines

Tamil Nadu’s J Srimathi clocked 39.752 to win the gold medal in the women’s ‘cycling – time trial’ event (500m) and Tamil Nadu girls team won the ‘cycling – sprint’ event in 1:20.036 to secure the state’s second gold medal on Monday.

R Tamilarasi clocked 41.028 to win the bronze medal in the women’s ‘cycling – time trial’ event (500m)

Tamil Nadu men’s team clocked 1:11.156 to win the bronze medal in the ‘cycling- team sprint’ event at the Cycling Velodrome on Monday.

Silver in Yogasana - Artistic Single event

Chittesh S bagged 133.75 points to win a silver medal for Tamil Nadu in the ‘Artistic Single – Yogasana’ event, Rohan Tayade of Maharashtra won the gold medal.

TN’s Pooja Arthi to face Nirupama for gold in Squash

Tamil Nadu’s Pooja Arthi will lock horns with Nirupama Dubey (Mah) for the girls’ crown in the Khelo India Youth Games squash competition on Tuesday.

Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) will take on Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) for the boys’ title.