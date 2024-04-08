Haryana City FC crowned national champion

CHENNAI: Haryana City FC emerged as the national champion of the Road To Old Trafford 5-a-side tournament in a thrilling finale here on Sunday.

The second edition of Road To Old Trafford, organised by leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres and supported by Manchester United, was held in multiple phases at a pan India level to unearth India’s best 5-a-side football team and saw more than 100 teams from different parts of the country participating.

In the end Haryana City FC, which hails from Delhi, prevailed over Gunners FC from Bengaluru in a tense final that went all the way to penalties, thanks to its sublime and nerveless display in the finals held at HotFut SPR City in Perambur, Chennai. After the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, it was the team from Delhi that maintained its composure during the shootout and eventually triumphed with a 3-2 scoreline.

In the process, Haryana City FC has earned itself one of the most coveted prizes that any Indian football team can win – a chance to play at the hallowed turf at Old Traffordwhere some of the legends of the game over the years have enthralled football fans.