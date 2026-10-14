Haryana beat Himachal Pradesh by seven wickets in Ranji Trophy

Resuming their second innings at 26 for three on the fourth day, Haryana chased down the 71-run target in 18.1 overs, with Rana scoring 37 and Singh remaining unbeaten on 24. The duo added 51 runs off 63 balls to ensure there were no further hiccups as Haryana secured six points.

Both batters had managed only single-digit scores in the first innings but stepped up when it mattered, guiding the hosts to victory after Himachal Pradesh had briefly raised hopes by taking three quick wickets on the third day.