Haryana athletes return to warm welcome after 32-medal Asian Games haul

CHANDIGARH: Haryana athletes returning from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were accorded a warm welcome by Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Monday after helping the state contribute a rich haul of 32 medals, including 14 gold, nine silver and nine bronze.
Gautam congratulated the athletes, saying their performance had showcased Haryana's sporting prowess.
India finished fourth on the medal table with 85 medals -- 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze -- while Haryana athletes accounted for 32 of those medals. The minister assured the athletes of all possible support, including quality training, nutrition, coaching and modern sporting infrastructure.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is currently visiting Singapore, also congratulated the athletes, saying their hard work, discipline and determination had brought laurels to Haryana and the country.
Gautam said the state's sporting culture, particularly its strong rural talent base, had played an important role in producing athletes who excelled at the international level. Of Haryana's 14 gold medals, five came in individual events and nine in team events. Women athletes also made a significant contribution, winning two individual golds and six team golds.