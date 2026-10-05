Haryana athletes return to warm welcome after 32-medal Asian Games haul

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is currently visiting Singapore, also congratulated the athletes, saying their hard work, discipline and determination had brought laurels to Haryana and the country.

Gautam said the state's sporting culture, particularly its strong rural talent base, had played an important role in producing athletes who excelled at the international level. Of Haryana's 14 gold medals, five came in individual events and nine in team events. Women athletes also made a significant contribution, winning two individual golds and six team golds.