Haryana all out for 63 as Pathan claims six wickets

CHENNAI: Day 2 of the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament witnessed TNCA President’s XI score 179 with the loss of five wickets with R Vimal Kumar unbeaten at 76 against Indian Railways.

Elsewhere in Group B, Baroda scored a solid 339 with Jyotsnil Singh leading the charge scoring 114 against Haryana which was bowled out for 63 with Baba Safikhan Pathan claiming 6 wickets. In group C Mumbai declared with 619 on the board for the loss of seven wickets with Hardik Tamore unbeaten at 205. In group D Kerala totalled 218 on the board against TNCA XI which responded with 344 for the fall of 9 wickets with Shahrukh Khan scoring 60, KTA Madhava Prasad 72 and Nidhish Rajagopal scoring 90.

Group A: Indian Railways 327 in 111.1 overs (Nishant Kushwah 106, Sahab Yuvraj 92, Sandeep Warrier 5/80) vs TNCA President’s XI 179/5 in 61 overs (R Vimal Kumar 76 batting); Group B: Baroda 339 in 121.4 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 114, Priyanshu Moliya 51, Vishnu Solanki 82, Mahesh Pithiya 44, Jayant Yadav 5/112) vs Haryana 63 in 35.3 overs (Baba Safikhan Pathan 6/10, Soyeb Sopariya 3/13) 2’nd innings Haryana 87/2 in 20 overs (Yuvraj Singh 50 batting); Group C: Mumbai 619/7 decl. in 160 overs (Musheer Khan 113, Prasad Pawar 72, Hardik Tamore 205 not out, Tanush Kotian 73, Atharva Ankolekar 84) vs Delhi 47/2 in 16 overs; Group D: Kerala 218 vs TNCA XI 344/9 in 100 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 72, M Shahrukh Khan 60, Nidhish S Rajagopal 90)