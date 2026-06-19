Harshit Rana added to India squad for third ODI against Afghanistan

Rana, who suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa and subsequently underwent surgery in February, has linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday's series finale here.

India have already sealed the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release.

The injury had forced the 24-year-old fast bowler to miss both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.