Harshit Rana added to India squad for third ODI against Afghanistan

CHENNAI: Pacer Harshit Rana has joined the India squad for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan after completing his rehabilitation from a knee injury, the BCCI announced on Friday.
Rana, who suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa and subsequently underwent surgery in February, has linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday's series finale here.
India have already sealed the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.
"Mr Harshit Rana, who has completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE), has linked up with the ODI squad in Chennai," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a media release.
The injury had forced the 24-year-old fast bowler to miss both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League.
Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana.