Harshal bowls Haryana to Vijay Hazare Trophy win

RAJKOT: Harshal Patel bowled a game-changing spell with the old ball as Haryana beat Rajasthan by 30 runs in a well-contested final to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Having scored 287 for 8 in 50 overs, Haryana was given a tough fight by Rajasthan, which was cruising at 201 for 4 with opener Abhijeet Tomar (106 off 129 balls) along with Kunal Singh Rathore (79 off 65 balls) slowly taking the team towards the target.

However, Harshal (3/47 in 9 overs) showed his wares by varying the pace of his deliveries in a game changing second five-over spell in which he gave away only 16 runs but picked both set batters to snuff out any chance that Rajasthan had. It was all-out for 257 in 48 overs. No praise is enough for all-rounder Sumit Kumar (3/34 in 6 overs), who ran through Rajasthan top-order after scoring a quickfire 28 not out off 16 balls and also took a blinder inside the circle to win the ‘Player of Match’ as well as ‘Player of Series’.

He scored 183 runs in lower-order at over 100 strike-rate and took 18 wickets in 10 games.

Credit must also be given to Haryana skipper Ashok Menaria, who had a good game with the bat and then marshalled his resources well, including bringing in Harshal, which turned out to be master-stroke. Menaria, who had once been a Rajasthan skipper, didn’t indulge in any overt celebrations, after leading his adopted state to first senior national trophy in 32 years (after Ranji Trophy 1991).

BRIEF SCORES: Haryana 287/8 in 50 overs (A Kumar 88, A Menaria 70, A Choudhary 4/49) bt Rajasthan 257 in 48 overs (A Tomar 106, KS Rathore 79, S Kumar 3/34, H Patel 3/47)