Harsh pips vastly experienced Australian judoka for historic men's -60kg gold

The 23-year-old, competing in his maiden Commonwealth Games, claimed the biggest title of his career with a composed and tactically astute performance against the Australian Olympian, who was widely regarded as the favourite for the gold.

After a closely fought contest in which neither judoka was able to establish a clear advantage, Harsh struck decisively with just 41 seconds remaining on the clock.

He executed a superb waza-ari -- the second-highest scoring technique in judo -- to take the lead, and then defended resolutely for the remainder of the four-minute bout to secure a memorable victory.