Harry Kane's knack for opening goals key for Bayern ahead of Champions League clash

BERLIN: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues to prove himself as "the door opener," repeatedly breaking the deadlock with crucial 1-0 goals. As Bayern prepare for their UEFA Champions League knockout stage duels against Celtic and a Bundesliga showdown with league leader Bayer Leverkusen, the 31-year-old England captain remains a step ahead.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has scored the opening goal seven times this season, reinforcing his reputation as one of football's most reliable game-changers. His experience highlights the importance of early breakthroughs-something others might overlook, reports Xinhua.

Beyond his ability to set the tone in matches, Kane's precision from the penalty spot is another asset. He has converted 29 consecutive penalties, a streak that could prove invaluable during what German media call "the weeks of truth."

While Bayern have built an eight-point lead over reigning Bundesliga champion Leverkusen, its away form in the Champions League is cause for concern. Losses at Aston Villa (1-0), Barcelona (4-1), and Feyenoord (3-0) have exposed vulnerabilities ahead of the trip to Scotland.

Kane appears determined to break that trend, maintaining a positive outlook as Bayern push for success on multiple fronts in February. Progressing in the Champions League and solidifying their Bundesliga title bid could set the stage for a strong finish to the season.

For now, Bayern must focus on Celtic, knowing that a last-16 clash with either Atletico Madrid or Leverkusen awaits. Meanwhile, off the pitch, contract negotiations with Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich remain a pressing issue for the club.

After securing extensions for veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Canadian fullback Alphonso Davies, Bayern fans are eager for clarity on Musiala and Kimmich. Board member Max Eberl has called negotiations "promising," though reports suggest Kimmich is waiting for Musiala's decision before committing.

Amid the tension, Bayern icon Thomas Muller injected some levity, encouraging fans to embrace the upcoming matches. "Enjoy the highlights ahead," the 35-year-old said, recalling the electric atmosphere of Celtic Park. "It's one of the noisiest arenas I've ever played in," Muller added.

Neuer missed Bayern's last trip to Glasgow, a 2-1 win in 2017, due to injury. This time, Kane is preparing for his first experience at Celtic Park, aware that an early goal could silence the home crowd. "I've never played there, but I've heard about the special atmosphere," Kane said. "An opening goal might crash the party for Celtic's supporters."