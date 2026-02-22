Harry Kane scores 2 goals, concedes penalty as Bayern holds on to extend Bundesliga lead

Bayern relief

Aleksandar Pavlovic scored early against Frankfurt and Bayern seemed to be cruising when Kane scored his league-leading 27th and 28th goals of the season, one in each half.

The England star is used to converting penalties but ended up conceding one for a foul on Oscar Höjlund with some 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Jonathan Burkardt duly pulled one back from the spot in the 77th, and Arnaud Kalimuendo capitalized on a mix-up between Joshua Kimmich and Kim Min-jae to set up a nervy finale in the 86th.

“The two mistakes towards the end made the game a bit more nerve-racking than what it needed to be,” said Kane, who was honored before kickoff for scoring 500 career goals for club and country. “Ultimately we're playing against a really good team. Three points was the most important thing today.”

Bayern now has a week off, while Dortmund visits Bergamo, Italy for the second leg of its Champions League playoff against Atalanta on Wednesday. Dortmund has a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

“We can enjoy the (Bundesliga) lead up until the game next week," Kane said. “So yeah, we can be happy for sure.”

Alphonso Davies went off injured early in the second half, and Jamal Musiala made his first league start for Bayern of the season.