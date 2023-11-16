Harry Brook withdraws from upcoming season of BBL due to increased workload

NEW DELHI: England’s young right-handed batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to his increased workload of international commitments.



Brook had been roped in by the club via an overseas draft as their second pick in September this year. Brook was set to join the Stars for seven BBL games after being part of England’s tour of the West Indies in December.

"Naturally we're disappointed that Harry has withdrawn from the BBL but we understand his decision with his increased workload. We obviously rate Harry extremely highly and we would have loved to have seen him at the MCG alongside Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis this summer. We wish him all the best with his upcoming international commitments," said Blair Crouch, Melbourne Stars General Manager.

The BBL 2023-24 season begins from December 7 and finishes on January 24. The club said it will now look to announce a replacement player in the next fortnight. "Given Harry was set to miss the opening 3 matches, the club had already signed a replacement player for that period.”

“Currently the coaching staff and list management team are discussing options for the remainder of the tournament and we look forward to announcing those signings once they have been finalised," concluded Crouch.