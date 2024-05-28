Harmanpreet’s hat-trick guides India to 5-4 win

BELGIUM: Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a sensational hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team recorded a thrilling 5-4 win over Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League here.

Besides Harmanpreet (29’, 50’ and 52’), Araijeet Singh Hundal (7’) and Gurjant Singh (18’) also scored for India, while Federico Monja (3’), Nicolas Keenan (24’), Tadeo Marucci (54’) and Lucas Martinez (57’) were on target for Argentina on Sunday.

India made a good start, keeping the ball for most of the first quarter and came up with accurate passes to make its way into the Argentina striking circle. However, Argentina drew first blood when Federico found the back of the net from a close range to give them a 1-0 lead.

In response, India equalized quickly as Araijeet scored a brilliant field goal. India also earned a penalty corner but failed to capitalize on it as the first quarter ended 1-1.

India started the second quarter on a high note. The fast counter-attacking aggressive approach helped India extend its lead after Gurjant scored an excellent field goal. India was slightly dodgy the next few minutes after scoring the goal as it gave up possession and was punished when Argentina broke into a quick counter, making its way through the left flank.

It was Nicolas Keenan who drove into the Indian circle, beating the defenders to strike the ball into India’s goal levelling the score at 2-2. However, India earned a PC with a minute remaining in the quarter and Harmanpreet made it 3-2 in India’s favour. India will next take on Germany on June 1.