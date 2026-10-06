Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy couldn’t have been scripted any better

She’s been at the forefront of India’s watershed decade for women’s cricket. From the moment she took over as India’s T20I captain to leading the side to its first ODI World Cup title in 2025, she’s been a leader and more, a face of the changing cricketing culture.

“This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Harmanpreet wrote on Instagram as she announced her decision.

It began with India still finding its feet against the game’s most dominant forces, and ended with the biggest prize of them all – the ODI World Cup.

Under Harmanpreet, Australia, England and South Africa were no longer unbeatable. Like how Sourav Ganguly’s era ran, India began walking into the contests believing that they belonged and increasingly made the opposition feel the same.

Numbers alone will never explain Harmanpreet’s impact. Moments will.

Like that 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final. Twenty fours. Seven sixes. An innings so brutal that it did more than knock Australia out of the tournament. It also announced India as a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs format.