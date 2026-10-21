Harmanpreet Kaur breaks down after a statement knock against Zimbabwe

Harmanpreet, who stepped down as India captain across formats earlier this month, had not scored a half-century in her last 10 matches.

She did not have much success with the bat in the Women's T20 Asia Cup as well as the Asian Games, despite India winning both titles comfortably.

"It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field," Harmanpreet told the host broadcaster during the innings break.

The 37-year-old was not able to control her tears in a post-innings chat with the on-air commentators. WV Raman, who was also the head coach of the Indian women's team, was speaking with Harmanpreet when the latter broke down.