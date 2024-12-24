Harleen’s ton helps India clinch series

NEW DELHI: Harleen Deol underscored her growing maturity with an impressive maiden hundred, the foundation of India’s 115-run win over the West Indies in the second Women’s ODI here on Tuesday.

The victory also propelled India to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Deol (115, 103b, 16x4) powered India’s record-equalling 358 for five and she received ample support from Pratika Rawal (76, 86b, 10x4, 1x6), Smriti Mandhana (53, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52, 36b, 6x4, 1x6).

The task of chasing 359 was always going to be out of Windies’ reach, and they were bowled out for 243 despite skipper Hayley Matthews making a flowing hundred (106, 109b, 13x4).

The writing on the wall was clear once the Indian bowlers reduced Windies to 69 for four inside the first 20 overs.

India names 15-member squad for U-19 Women’s T20 WC

India on Tuesday named a 15-member squad for next year’s ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from January 18 to February 2.

The Women’s Selection Committee of the BCCI announced the squad to be led by Niki Prasad, while Sanika Chalke will be the vice-captain.

The squad has two wicketkeepers in Kamalini G and Bhavika Ahire, while three standby players, Nandhana S, Ira J and Anadi T, have also been included.

The 16 competing teams have been divided into four groups.

India is the defending champion, and is placed in Group A alongside host Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

India squad: Niki Prasad (captain), Sanika Chalke (vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S. Standby players: Nandhana S, Ira J, Anadi T