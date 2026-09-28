Harita Bhadra: Medal-winning sprinter by the day, handmade jewellery designer by evening

India's Asian Games bronze-winning sprinter Harita Bhadra is one woman with many interests.

And soon after that breakthrough 200m bronze in her debut Asiad, the artist in her also visualised the next assignment -- design an "earring or something" for her brand Dagina to commemorate her maiden run at an international competition.

"I definitely will design something to celebrate this medal. I will maybe dedicate an earring or something which has inspired me from Japan," said the 23-year-old.

"Because Japan is so creative as well, so I will try to take some inspiration from that," she added.