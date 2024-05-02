Haris Rauf returns as Pakistan name T20I squad for Ireland, England tours

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced its 18-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland (from May 10-14) and England (from May 22-30) with the fast bowler Haris Rauf returning to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on May 22 to meet the ICC’s May 24 deadline, PCB said in a statement.

Babar Azam will lead the side after being reinstated as white-ball captain ahead of the five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate after the first game was washed out.

Rauf has been recalled to the set-up along with all-rounders Hasan Ali and Salman Ali Agha in the 18-player squad.

Rauf and wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan were sidelined for the New Zealand T20Is due to injuries, while middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were rested from the two T20Is in Lahore due to niggles.

Spinner Usama Mir and fast bowler Zaman Khan are two players who did not make the cut from the original 17-player squad that faced New Zealand.

"The four cricketers underwent fitness assessments at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday afternoon, showing significant improvement. This progress has provided confidence and encouragement to the PCB Medical Panel and the team management regarding their potential availability during the seven T20Is," it said.

The team is scheduled to depart for Dublin on May 7 following a three-day training camp in Lahore from May 4 to 6.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.