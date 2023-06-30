Harinder-Dipika duo clinches mixed doubles gold at Asian squash

CHENNAI: The Indian combination of Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Dipika Pallikal Karthik emerged triumphant at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Tournament, which was hosted in Hangzhou, China, from Monday to Friday (June 26 to 30). In the summit clash that went on for 26 minutes, the Harinder-Dipika duo defeated the second-seeded Malaysian pairing of Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold 11-10, 11-8. The gold medal-winning performance augurs well for the India squash team, which is preparing for the Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou in September-October. At the mixed doubles tournament, the combination of Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh clinched bronze – it lost to Ivan and Rachel in the semi-final stage on Thursday – as India brought home two medals.