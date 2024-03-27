Hari Krishnan bowls Sindhi College to victory

CHENNAI: A Athique Ur Rahaman’s unbeaten 106 (62b, 124, 26) helped Mar Gregorios beat Vel Tech High Tech by 73 runs in the quarter-finals of the MAGNA - Thiruvallur DCA inter-college knockout T20 tournament.

Set to chase 190, Vel Tech was restricted to 116 for 8 with KN Pradeep taking four wickets for 22 runs.

In another match, medium pacer V Hari Krishnan’s incredible spell of five for 12 enabled Sindhi College to beat LNG Ponneri by 40 runs. In what turned out to be a low-scoring match, Sindhi College posted 112 batting first. In reply, LNG could manage only 72.

BRIEF SCORES:QF: Mar Gregorios 189/3 in 20 overs (A Athique Ur Rahaman 106*, A Mohammed Zaibullah Faisel 43) bt Vel Tech High Tech 116/8 in 20 overs (S Joe Packia Raja 56*, K U Amitesh 31, KN Pradeep 4/22); Sindhi College 112 in 19.3 overs (SL Samlarasan 3/18) bt LNG Ponneri 72 in 15.4 overs (V Hari Krishnan 5/12); SRIHER 125/6 in 20 overs (S Sourav 50) bt Jaya Arts & Science 106/8 in 20 overs (K Suriya 35*, M Mani Bharathi 3/18); DRBCCC Hindu 94 in 17.2 overs (E Arun 3/19) bt Jaya Engineering 90/7 in 20 overs (Hemanth 30*)