Hardik, Pant ignored as Dhir, Nabi get maiden call-ups

Case of Pandya and Pant

While Pandya is supposed to be declared fit on September 20, the national selection panel won't pick him if he doesn't prove that he is fit to bowl 10 overs for India A.

While a section in BCCI wanted Pandya to play against the West Indies directly since he could be cleared by the COE for his 'Return To Play' by September 20, the selection panel is clear that "not six overs but Pandya will only be included when he starts bowling full quota of 10 overs."

Also in a significant move, the selectors pulled out Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games squad to include him in the ODI side for the West Indies series.

The reason being absence of Pandya and lack of seam bowling all-round options who could have been tried.

Since Pandya's fitness has been dodgy, Reddy is being seen as his heir apparent.

It is understood that his services is of more importance in the ODI set-up rather than T20I competition at the Asian Games where most teams are of no match to India's quality and might.

In case of Rishabh Pant, it is understood that selectors went by the feedback from the important members of the team management who feel that the maverick keeper-batter hasn't done justice to his phenomenal talent when it comes to white ball cricket.

As reported by the PTI, Pant has been named captain of the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup with burly Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as the vice-captain.