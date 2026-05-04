Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians legacy that’s cracking

It is something that is applicable in all facets of life, and in this case, it is aptly applicable for five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners, Mumbai Indians, as they are witnessing an all-time low.



Across the last four seasons, MI have rarely threatened teams in the top half of the table. So much so, they are now at the foothill of the IPL 2026 points table, only sparingly above Lucknow Super Giants. Mathematically, there’s still a hope but practically, that hope is nothing but a mirage on a desert.