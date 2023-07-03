Harbhajan turns 43: A look at career, accomplishments of the Indian spinner

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh turns 43 today! On the occasion of his birthday, let us look at his career and accomplishments





Test career at glance

Since his Test debut in 1998, Harbhajan represented India in 103 Tests, taking 417 wickets with best bowling figures of 8/84. He has 16 four-fers, 25 five-fers and five ten-fers in his long-format career. He is 4th most successful Indian bowler and 15th most successful overall in Tests. He has also scored 2,224 runs at an average of over 18 with two centuries and nine fifties.





ODI career at glance

'Bhajji', as he known to his fans, has played 236 ODIs and taken 269 wickets, with best figures of 5/31. He has two four-wicket hauls, three five-wicket hauls in ODIs. He has also scored 1,237 ODI runs. He is India's fourth most-successful ODI bowler ever and at number 21 overall.





T20 career at glance

He has played 28 T20Is and taken 25 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/12.





ICC T20 WC winner

Harbhajan Singh won the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 with India. In that tournament, he took seven wickets in seven matches with best bowling figures of 2/24.











Winner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

He won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 with India, bringing the WC home after 28 years. He was one of the architects of India's win, taking nine wickets in nine matches, with best bowling figures of 3/53.





International career at glance

In 367 matches for India, Harbhajan Singh took 711 wickets, with best bowling figures of 8/84. He has taken 28 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls in international cricket. He is India's second-most successful bowler in international cricket and 14th most-successful bowler in international cricket. He has also scored 3,569 runs at an average of 16 with two centuries and nine fifties.





Multi-time IPL winner

Harbhajan Singh has won multiple IPL titles. He has won three IPL titles with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015 and 2017) and one with Chennai Super Kings in 2018. He has taken 150 IPL wickets and is the ninth most successful bowler in tournament's history.