Speaking to JioStar, Harbhajan revisited the memorable finish to the third Test, where India chased down a target of 155 to register a win.

With two runs needed for victory, Harbhajan faced Glenn McGrath and recalled how the bowler's change in field placement made him anticipate a short delivery, only for the pacer to surprise him with a yorker.

"In the end, when my turn came, two runs were needed to win and Glenn McGrath was bowling. I remember that he had changed the field, he removed the fielder from point and brought in an extra gully, just to make me think that he might bowl a short ball.

"So I was prepared for a bouncer because of the way the field was set. But he bluffed me, he bowled a yorker and my bat came down just in time, sending the ball in the exact direction from where he had removed the fielder at point.

"There was no fielder there, and once the ball went through, I don't think I have ever tried to run that fast in my life.

"That moment of hitting the winning runs will always stay with me, because it was not just about those two runs, it was about beating Australia in that series after everything we had been through," he said.