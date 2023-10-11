Harbhajan gives his views on whether India should stick with three spinners or not for CWC 2023

NEW DELHI: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh gave his verdict on whether India should stick with three spinners or go with a pacer instead for the World Cup campaign. The 'Men in Blue' opened their World Cup campaign on a positive note following a hard fought victory against Australia.

One of the things that stood out in Inda's playing XI was selection of three spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

With India preparing to face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, questions were being asked whether India would once again name a squad consisting of three spinners or not.

"It will depend on the pitch if the match takes place on a pitch like Chennai then three spinners can play irrespective of the opposition. It could be Pakistan even when people say they play spin well or against South Africa who don't play spin well. Even against Afghanistan if pitch allows then three spinners should play if not then a world class seamer liked Mohammed Shami is sitting outside," Harbhajan Singh reasoned. India will be looking to seal two consecutive victories as they make final preprations on the eve of the clash.

India captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, bowler Shardul Thakur and batter Suryakumar Yadav were among the players captured while sweating it out in the nets. India suffered a stutter in batting efforts in their WC opener against Australia in Chennai.

Men in Blue managed to get out of trouble from 2/3 courtesy of Virat Kohli's 85 and KL Rahul's 97 to win the game by six wickets. India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur.