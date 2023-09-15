Hangzhou Asian Games: A look at India's medal tally in previous five editions

NEW DELHI: The 22nd Asian Games will take place from September 23 to October 8. Ahead of the games, let us look at India's medal tally from the past five editions of the multi-sports event.
2018 Asian Games
In the 2018 edition of the games, India won 70 medals, its best medal tally ever. It consisted of 16 golds, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals. Athletics was India's top discipline, winning 20 medals.
2014 Asian Games
India finished at eighth in the medal tally, with 11 golds, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals. They won a total of 57 medals. Athletics was India's most successful discipline, winning 12 medals.
2010 Asian Games
In the 2010 edition of the tournament in Guangzhou, China, India finished sixth in the points table. They won 65 medals, consisting of 14 golds, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals. Athletics (12 medals) and Boxing (9 medals) were among India's best disciplines. Somdev Devvarman was the most successful player with three medals in tennis.
2006 Asian Games
In the Doha Asian Games, India finished in eighth place in the table. They won a total of 53 medals, with 10 golds, 17 silvers and 26 bronze medals. With a total of 14 medals, shooting was India's most successful sport. Shooter Jaspal Rana got two golds in shooting.
2002 Asian Games
In the 2002 edition of the event at Busan, India secured a total of 36 medals, consisting of 11 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals. India finished at the seventh spot in the table. With 17 medals, Athletics was India's best discipline.