Haaland, Rodri fire City to top against Sheffield United

LONDON: Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored a late winner to secure its third win of the season.

Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, opened the scoring for City just past the hour mark with a close-range header from a cross by Jack Grealish. Jayden Bogle made it 1-1 in the 85th minute when the host capitalised on a defensive error and he fired a shot past City keeper Ederson.

Champion City sealed the three points when Rodri powered a half-volley into the top corner in the 88th minute. City, with assistant boss Juanma Lillo giving orders, deserved to take all three points after dominating possession and creating the better chances. However, it very nearly paid for unusual profligacy in front of goal.

It had 79% of possession and 30 efforts at goal but was frustrated for much of the game by a stubborn United defence, with captain John Egan and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham impressing.

After Rodri put City back in front, Yasser Larouci lashed a late effort over from a tricky angle as the home side threatened a second equaliser, with Anel Ahmedhodzic squandering a close-range chance.

McBurnie and fellow substitute Bogle were making their first appearances of the season as United’s injury list begins to ease, though Ben Osborn was forced off with what looked like a groin strain in the first half.

Elsewhere, defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley.

Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitor in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby’s cutback to complete a slick move. Villa looked dangerous every time it came forward and its strong start saw Cash’s double come in the opening 20 minutes, having last scored for Villa in May 2022.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley began the second half on the front foot and was rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen. As Burnley committed players forward in its hunt for a leveller, Villa struck in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area to seal the Midlands side’s second league victory of the season.

