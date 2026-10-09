Haaland calls for unity after Man City guilty verdict as Maresca expresses ''trust'' in club

In an interview with Sky Sports published Thursday, Haaland — City's most high-profile player — said: “We have to stick together and we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile.”

Asked what his message would be to City fans traveling to Anfield, where a potentially hostile reception awaits the team, Haaland said: “We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other and we have to stay positive.

“No matter what happens in life, we have always have to have a smile. So we have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and then try to enjoy the situation and the game.”

City later published an in-house interview with Maresca, who gave his first remarks on the matter with domestic soccer having been on hold for the past three weeks because of an extended international break.

“Personally I'm very calm to be honest,” he said of City's situation. “The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side."