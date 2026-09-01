Gurnoor Brar's plan: Learning lengths from Bumrah, Siraj; ambition to become all-format bowler

Managing workload

In the two matches in Sri Lanka, the Punjab pacer bowled 54.3 overs, which left him a pleased man.

"I still feel that if I bowl in a match, I should stay in the game. Obviously, you need breaks and recovery. For that, we have to plan what we can do for recovery when the match is over. How can we sleep well?

"But according to me, the more we push, the stronger our body will become. I have a mindset like the old fast bowlers -- just keep bowling," he added.

The performance in Sri Lanka has left Brar a pleased man.

"...because that was a slow wicket and if you take a wicket on a pitch like that, then obviously, it's a very good feeling. After that performance, I have gained a lot of confidence that I can bowl on any wicket.

"It doesn't matter to me which player is in front of me, which wicket, which ground. It's just me versus me, and I always keep pushing myself in every spell," he noted.

For that, Brar underlined the need for a prejudice-free mind, the biggest ally of bowlers in all types of pitches.

"You have to have a good mindset. If we have already decided that there is nothing on the wicket, then you are one step behind the batsman. But I don't let that thing come. I always want to make the batsman feel that when I am bowling, you are not in the game.

"If I bowl on such wickets, then my motive is to give my best and keep the wicket out of the game. If it is a slow wicket, then you can hit the wicket, you can try to hit it in the pads...those options also open up.

"If it's a double-paced wicket, if we change the seam movement or the position, then that can also come into play. So, according to me, you should bowl on every wicket. There is no excuse that it's a slow wicket, it's fast, it's green, it's flat," he explained.